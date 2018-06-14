Suspicious package found at Puget Sound Shipyard in Washington state

(CNN) Naval authorities on Thursday were investigating a suspicious package at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington state, according to a US Navy official.

The Navy's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team is on the scene and has set up a 1,500 feet perimeter around the item, the Navy official said.

An aerial view of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the FBI have been notified, and Washington State Police is on the scene.

The Naval official said people in the shipyard area have been ordered to shelter in place.

The shipyard is located within Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, west of Seattle. The Kitsap base was initially placed on lock down but now the outer gates have been reopened, the Naval official said.