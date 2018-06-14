Florida agency probing roller coaster derailment in Daytona Beach

(CNN) A Florida state agency said Friday it has opened a probe to find out why a roller coaster derailed at an amusement park in Daytona Beach on Thursday night.

The terrifying accident sent two riders plunging 34 feet to the ground and left one of the ride's cars dangling with two other people inside, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said. They were among 10 people on the Sand Blaster ride at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

Six people remained hospitalized Friday.

"First and foremost, we're concerned about the individuals who were injured last night. Their well-being and recovery is of the utmost importance," said Jennifer Meale, spokeswoman for the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"Just yesterday, department inspectors conducted a thorough inspection of the ride, and it was found in compliance with state law," she continued in a statement. "We have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, and anyone who should be held accountable will be held accountable."

