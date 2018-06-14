(CNN) Strong storms smacked eastern Pennsylvania Wednesday night, leaving six people wounded and causing significant damage to several buildings.

The storm shredded homes, torn through several businesses and knocked down power lines and trees in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, the Luzerne County Emergency Management said.

Emergency crews are searching through the debris Thursday for residents who might not evacuated the area yet.

The storm also caused severe damage at the Arena Hub Plaza, a prominent shopping center in eastern Pennsylvania. Authorities say the stores will remain closed indefinitely.

The National Weather Service is expected to send a survey team Thursday to evaluate the damage and confirm whether strong winds or a tornado caused the damage.

