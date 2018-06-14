Orlando officer shot in deadly standoff is fighting for his life, wife says

(CNN) The wife of an Orlando officer who was critically injured during a standoff that left four children dead broke down in tears as she implored her husband to get better and come home soon.

Meghan Valencia, wife of Officer Kevin Valencia, sobbed at a news conference Wednesday as she described being woken up by officers in the middle of the night.

"They told me that my husband had been shot trying to save some kids," she said.

Officer Kevin Valencia was injured in a shooting with a standoff suspect in Orlando.

Officer Valencia was shot Sunday night while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Orlando during a standoff that stretched into Monday night. After shooting him, gunman Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. barricaded himself in the apartment with the four children ages 1 to 11 and shot them dead -- then turned the gun on himself.

Lindsey's girlfriend made the initial call after she had left the apartment, police said. When officers arrived at the scene following the domestic violence call, Lindsey opened fire, hitting Valencia.

