This California ghost town is for sale

Why buy a house when you can buy an entire town?

A 19th century ghost town in California, that includes an abandoned hotel, church and bunkhouse, came on the market earlier this month.

Cerro Gordo, which means "fat hill," sits south of the Sierra Nevada, on over 300 acres of land. The abandoned mining town had been in family hands for decades, but they felt it was the right time to sell it, said real estate agent Jake Rasmuson.

The asking price for Cerro Gordo is $925,000 and has an aptly named website, ghosttownforsale.com

There's been a substantial amount of interest, Rasmuson said. Ideas have ranged from turning Cerro Gordo into a theme park to a marijuana town.

