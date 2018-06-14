Denver police will start collecting racial data on people they pull over. But there's a reason for it

(CNN) Story after story has emerged detailing accounts of racial bias, especially allegations revolving around police. The city of Denver is trying to do something about this.

This week, a community forum met to discuss a program that will collect demographic data during police interactions, according to a statement by the city.

Essentially, when officers pull someone over, they'll be required to take note of the person's ethnicity. Denver joins cities across the United States that have implemented such programs, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston.

The idea is to see if police show racial bias in stops

Officials have been working on this project since 2016 when the Denver Department of Safety, Denver Police Department and community stakeholders began to form plans for what the program would look like.

Read More