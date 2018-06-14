Haiti bans Oxfam GB over sexual misconduct scandal

(CNN) Haiti's government officially banned Oxfam Great Britain from operating in its country on Wednesday, following the sex scandal that rocked the British charity earlier this year.

Oxfam's right to operate in Haiti had already been revoked in February following allegations that staff members, including the country director, hired prostitutes at Oxfam properties while working in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

Oxfam responded to the decision in a statement on Wednesday, apologizing again to the Haitian government and its people.

"Oxfam is disappointed but understands the Haiti Government's decision to withdraw Oxfam Great Britain's permission to work in Haiti," the statement read. "The behavior of some former Oxfam staff working in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake was completely unacceptable."

The statement also noted that since stronger measures have since been implemented to prevent abuse, including a hotline and safeguarding team.

Aviol Fleurant from the Ministry of Planning and External Cooperation, one of the ministries that banned Oxfam.