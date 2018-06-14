(CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday for her first official engagements without her husband Prince Harry by her side.

Meghan married the sixth in line to the throne in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle last month that was watched by millions around the world, .

Britain's newest royal joined the monarch on a visit to the northwest county of Cheshire, where they opened a new toll bridge over the River Mersey.

The pair departed for the day of engagements on Wednesday evening, journeying north on board the royal train.

Crowds -- including swarms of excited schoolchildren waving flags -- gathered as they arrived at train station in Runcorn, where they were greeted by David Briggs, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire.

Read More