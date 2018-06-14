London (CNN) A silent walk is to be held in west London on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower inferno, one of the UK's worst-ever urban disasters and its deadliest fire for 30 years.

Other events planned to mark the tragedy include a 24-hour vigil, a memorial church service and the unveiling of an Islamic-style mosaic made by the Al-Manaar/MCHC local Muslim community center that will be laid at the bottom of the charred remains of the apartment block.

Al Manaar in collaboration with ACAVA have designed and produced the centre piece for the Grenfell Community Moasic Project. It will be unveiled on the 14th at the base of the Tower. If you would like to take part in next mosaic workshop please email Ismahan: ismahan@mchc.org.uk pic.twitter.com/U3MIVULiZw — AlManaar/MCHC (@almanaar) June 11, 2018

Grenfell Tower has been wrapped in white and will be illuminated in green for the 24 hours of the anniversary -- a color chosen by the surviving residents of the block. Schoolchildren across Britain are being encouraged to wear green on Friday as a mark of respect to those who died.

Seventy-two people were killed, many of them children, in the blaze that tore up the 24-story residential tower block. That figure includes Logan Gomes, who was later stillborn after his mother was stricken by the fumes she inhaled as she fled.

Marcio Gomes, whose son Logan was stillborn after mother Andreia was stricken by the fumes she inhaled as she fled, speaks at a commemorative hearing for the victims.

The fire exposed acute divisions in British society, as well as dangerous weaknesses in social housing, urban planning, fire regulations and disaster management.

