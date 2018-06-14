Conor McGregor expresses regret over bus brawl after brief court appearance

(CNN) Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor expressed regret to reporters Thursday over an attack on a bus of fellow fighters in New York two months ago, following a brief Brooklyn court appearance on charges relating to the incident.

"I regret my actions that led me here today," McGregor said after his court hearing, in a video from CNN affiliate WPIX . "I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon."

McGregor and friend Cian Cowley, both charged in the April 5 attack, made a roughly 90-second court appearance Thursday morning, in which a prosecuting attorney mentioned that the pair and their attorneys are in plea negotiations with prosecutors.

Both are due back in court July 26. They have been free on bail since shortly after the incident, and have been allowed to travel to their native Ireland.

They returned to New York this week for the court date.