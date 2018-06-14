Trump returns salute of North Korean general at summit, state media footage reveals

Washington (CNN) Newly released video footage from North Korean state media shows President Donald Trump returning a salute to a North Korean military general during this week's summit in Singapore, an extraordinary display of respect from a US president to a top officer of a hostile regime.

In the military, returning a salute from a military officer of a friendly foreign nation is common practice for US military officers and considered a display of military professionalism. There is no rule that a US president is obliged to return a salute, which is considered a sign of mutual respect.

After Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk down a colonnade to shake hands, the pair walk together into a room with various members of Kim's delegation, the video shows.

Trump starts to shake hands with those in the room. Upon encountering North Korean Gen. No Kwang Chol, who was in full uniform, Trump first extends his hand, to which the general responds with a salute. Trump then salutes back, then extends his hand again and the two men shake hands.

CNN has reached out to the White House and National Security Council for comment.

