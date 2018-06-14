President Donald Trump turns 72

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump celebrated his 72nd birthday on Thursday.

Messages poured in on social media from family members, lawmakers and Trump administration officials.

First daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump shared an old family photo of her and her father to commemorate the day.

"Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much," she tweeted. "Wishing you your best year yet!!!"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also tweeted, "Susan and I wish you continued strength and fortitude as you work to advance the interests of the American people," he wrote, sharing a photo of the two of them. "I'm humbled to serve under your leadership on behalf of our nation."

