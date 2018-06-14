#TBT: Happy #FlagDay! It was on this day in 1777 that the Continental Congress passed an act that paved the way for the flag we know today. It stated: "Resolved: that the flag of the United States be made of thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation." On June 14, 1949, President Truman made the day an official and annual celebration of the flag. (📸: Library of Congress) #US #Washington #politics #cnn

A post shared by CNN Politics (@cnnpolitics) on Jun 14, 2018 at 11:04am PDT