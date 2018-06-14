Supreme Court strikes down Minnesota law that banned political apparel at polling place

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Minnesota law that banned political apparel at a polling place, holding that it violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.

The vote was 7-2.

The ruling could impact at least nine other states with similar laws and will send a message that states can't go too far in prohibiting speech at the polling place. Nearly every state has a law on the books that limits speech to some extent, but Minnesota's was considered one of the broadest for banning any "political badge, political button or other political insignia" at polling places.

The case was brought by Andrew Cilek , the executive director of the Minnesota Voters Alliance, who went to his polling place in 2010 wearing a shirt with a Tea Party logo and the words "Don't Tread on Me."

When he went to vote, election workers, citing the law, initially stopped him from casting a ballot, but later relented and said he had to leave his name and address with them.

