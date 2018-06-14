Sean Spicer joins Trump-aligned super PAC America First Action

Washington (CNN) Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has joined the Trump-aligned super PAC America First Action.

Spicer, who left the White House late last year after a rocky tenure, has struggled to find a full-time landing place. He announced in December that he planned to write a book to "set the record straight" about his time at the White House, a term defined by his combativeness behind the podium and tendency to provide misleading information.

Spicer will work as a spokesman and senior adviser to the super PAC and will make his debut with the group on Monday night at the group's gathering at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

"Sean Spicer is one of the most well-known and well-respected political insiders of our time," Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Action, said in a statement. "Only a select few will ever fully understand the pressure, privilege, and responsibility that come with standing at the Presidential press podium. Sean's unparalleled political experience, communications savvy, and strong commitment to this administration's agenda make him an invaluable addition to our organization."

Spicer said he was "honored to join a team whose mission is to help fulfill the President's promises to the American people, while helping elect officials who will do the same."

Read More