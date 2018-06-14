Scalise records first out in return to Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

(CNN) Democrats bested Republicans 21-5 on Thursday night in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park in Washington.

But few in attendance, or even on the field, were paying close attention to the scoreboard. The event marked a significant milestone in the recovery from last year's shooting at a practice for the game that nearly killed one of the most powerful members of Congress.

That member, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, participated in Thursday's game, starting at second base. Scalise, who will never completely recover from the injuries he sustained that day, still walks with a limp. But his participation provided a cathartic release from a group of lawmakers, still stung by the events of a year ago.

"Steve is a fighter. He is a man of great courage," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tennessee. "I knew Steve would be back, but to see him starting tonight was inspirational."

Scalise was out there for more than show. The first pitch was hit directly to him, and despite not being as fleet of foot as he was a year ago, the Louisiana Republican made the play and threw Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-California, out at first base. His teammates mobbed him with cheers.

