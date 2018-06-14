Giuliani says Michael Cohen is not cooperating with federal investigators

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers in the Russia investigation, says Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, is not cutting a deal with federal prosecutors.

"I checked into this last night. It's not so. He's not cooperating, nor do we care because the President did nothing wrong," Giuliani said in an interview on Fox News Wednesday night.

source familiar with the situation told CNN that Cohen had not yet met with prosecutors to speak about a potential deal, and it's unclear whether either side is seeking one.

Giuliani told Fox News that Trump's legal team is "very comfortable" if Cohen cooperates with federal authorities.

"There's nothing that he can cooperate about with regard to President Trump," Giuliani said. "I am absolutely certain of that from everything I know about that investigation."