RNC chair tries to clarify tweet saying those opposed to Trump agenda are 'making a mistake'

Washington (CNN) Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is attempting to clarify a tweet she sent on Wednesday that warned anyone who does not supports President Donald Trump's agenda "will be making a mistake."

"Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake," McDaniel tweeted Wednesday night.

The tweet drew widespread criticism online for its perceived threat to Trump's critics.

While she did not retract the comment, McDaniel said Thursday in a follow up tweet that her comments "didn't translate well" on Twitter, which has a 280-character limit.

McDaniel's tweet was extracted and slightly reworded from her interview Tuesday with Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs.

Read More