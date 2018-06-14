(CNN) Former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus decried President Donald Trump's efforts to prevent transgender individuals from serving in the military.

"This notion that all of this work's been done and these people felt safe as transgender, felt safe coming out, joining the military, and then suddenly the rug gets jerked out from under -- it's not the way to treat patriots, it's not the way to build a great military force either," Mabus said on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Mabus, who served as head of the Navy under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, lamented that the Pentagon "didn't move fast enough" in instituting a policy to allow transgender individuals to openly serve in the military.

"We could have solved that under President Obama but it wasn't done and it was left for the next administration," Mabus explained.

That policy was still under review in July 2017 when Trump announced in a series of tweets that he would reinstate the ban on transgender troops. Mabus suggested the move was done "out of prejudice and bias and to rile up (his) base."