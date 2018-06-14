Poll: North Korea summit was a good idea and helped Trump

(CNN) Most American adults say that the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was a good idea, according to a Monmouth poll released Thursday.

The seven-in-10 who say it's a good idea is up from 63% in late April, including 93% of Republicans, 74% of independents, and 49% of Democrats. Only 20% say it was a bad idea.

The recent poll also shows 46% disapprove of the job Trump is doing as President, perhaps a side effect of the good feelings people have about his efforts on North Korea. The last time Trump's number for disapproval was under 50% was in September 2017, when it remained at 49% for two months. Trump also ties his record high approval rating (43%) in Monmouth polling, which he last achieved in March 2017.

In addition, just under half of respondents (46%) said the meeting made Trump stronger as opposed to those who thought it made him look weaker (13%), with 38% saying it didn't alter his appearance. Kim Jong Un received similar numbers to the President, with 45% saying it made him look stronger, 9% weaker, and 39% saying it didn't change his international stature.

Still, Americans are split over who gained from the meeting, with 38% saying Kim's country gained more and 39% saying they both benefited equally. Just 9% said the US got the upper hand.

