Rep. Brooks says he's moved on from shooting and is 'ready for a good ballgame'

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mo Brooks said he's done his best to move on from the traumatic congressional baseball practice shooting a year ago that shook Washington and left his colleagues emotionally and physically scarred.

"Certainly, you've got the memory of it. And as you can imagine, it was unpleasant, to put it mildly. But we've moved on. I've done my best to move on," the Alabama Republican told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" Thursday, adding, "We try to move forward."

Brooks added, "Hopefully, it's behind us. Hopefully, it will never happen again."

Last June, Brooks and his Republican teammates were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman opened fire, leaving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise wounded and in critical condition. Several others were shot and wounded in the attack.

Brooks and others there credited two US Capitol Police officers who were part of Scalise's security detail with saving their lives and preventing what "very well could have been a large-scale massacre" that day.

