GOP Senate nominees Kevin Cramer, Corey Stewart sought support of extreme anti-gay group

(CNN) Two Republican Senate nominees sought and received the support of an anti-LGBT group that links homosexuality to pedophilia and defends conversion therapy.

North Dakota's Kevin Cramer and Virginia's Corey Stewart , who both won the Republican nomination in their respective states on Tuesday, filled out a "Senate Candidate Survey" for the group Public Advocate of the United States.

The survey asks eight questions about a candidate's positions on LGBT issues, including whether a candidate would "oppose all efforts to make public restrooms and changing-rooms unsafe through so-called 'Transgender Bathrooms' legislation and regulations - which have the effect of encouraging and protecting pedophiles."

Another question asks if the candidate agrees that public schools should be "prevented from brainwashing elementary school children with the Homosexual Agenda - such as California's current policy speculating widely about the sexual activity of past presidents and figures?"

Cramer and Stewart answered yes to both questions. Both nominees also indicated support for overturning Supreme Court rulings legalizing same-sex marriage, requiring schools to teach there are only two genders and allowing Christian business owners to refuse to participate in same-sex weddings without fear of legal reprisal.

Read More