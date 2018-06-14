Key dates in the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton's emails

(CNN) The Justice Department's inspector general will issue a report on how top federal officials handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Here are the key dates of the investigation from 2015 and 2016:

July 10, 2015 -- The FBI opened a criminal investigation, -- The FBI opened a criminal investigation, code-named "Midyear Exam," into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information while secretary of state.

Late September 2015 -- As then-FBI Director James Comey prepared for his first public questions about the case at congressional hearings and meetings with reporters, he met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Justice Department. Lynch asked him to refer to the investigation as a "matter," Comey said in his book, "A Higher Loyalty."

In a statement to CNN after Comey's book was released, Lynch defended her language and said no concerns were raised. "If he had any concerns regarding the email investigation, classified or not, he had ample opportunities to raise them with me both privately and in meetings. He never did," Lynch said.