The 5 key lines from the Justice Department IG report

Washington (CNN) On Thursday afternoon, the Department of Justice's Inspector General released a 500+-page report detailing the conduct of then-FBI Director James Comey -- among others -- during the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.

The report , which had been eagerly awaited by President Donald Trump and a number of Republican members of Congress as proof positive that the FBI had been biased against him, was less a bombshell than a confirmation of what we already knew (or suspected) -- sprinkled with a handful of interesting revelations.

Here are five key lines from the report that you need to know:

1. There was no evidence that the investigation into Clinton's email server was influenced by political calculations.

"We found no evidence that the conclusions by the prosecutors were affected by bias or other improper considerations; rather, we determined that they were based on the prosecutors' assessment of the facts, the law, and past Department practice."

