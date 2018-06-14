Washington (CNN) Former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio suggested on Thursday that parents who bring their children into the US illegally should be held responsible if their kids are separated from them at the border.

"Why don't we blame the families, the adults, for taking the chance, violating the law, coming across our border with these young kids? They're the ones who should be held responsible," Arpaio said during an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time."

Arpaio's comments came after Cuomo asked if he believes separating families at the border "sound(s) like the right thing to do."