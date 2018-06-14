Issa alleges evidence of 'bias,' 'conspiracy' in DOJ IG report

(CNN) California's GOP Rep. Darrell Issa said the Justice Department inspector general's report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation shows evidence of politically motivated "bias" and "conspiracy" against President Donald Trump.

"When people say there was no evidence of bias, just the opposite, there was evidence of bias," Issa said Thursday in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"But they couldn't get enough on one person, with the possible exception of Peter Strzok, to say that there was clear bias that was acted on."

Issa said officials from the inspector general's office informed him Thursday that the FBI's conduct was biased overall but that there was not enough evidence of biased activity by individuals to prosecute them.

"I was given an unambiguous, straightforward 'yes,' there was a bias if you look at it all" by officials, in terms of "the group activity, the preponderance of what happened," he said.

