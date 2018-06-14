Washington (CNN) With a major report from the inspector general for the Department of Justice looming, eyes in Washington -- from President Donald Trump to the media -- are on the agency watchdog.

Here's a look at what the inspector general does and and why the report matters.

What is an inspector general?

Put simply, an inspector general is a watchdog who is part of the government and simultaneously independent from the entity they are tasked with investigating. Somewhat analogous to internal affairs at a police department, the inspector general's office for a given agency is tasked with looking into potential malfeasance by that agency or members of that agency, and issuing reports and recommendations on its findings.

On the federal level, the inspectors general are each assigned to a different part of the executive branch, with an inspector general's office for the Environmental Protection Agency, one for the Department of Defense and so on. A 2014 report from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency put the total number of "statutory IGs" at 72, from the original 12 established in 1978.

