(CNN)The Justice Department's internal watchdog found that former FBI Director James Comey's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation deviated from the department's norms but that Comey was not motivated by political bias, according to two sources familiar with the report.
The inspector general is releasing a sweeping report Thursday detailing a series of failures by the top federal officials in charge of the investigation ahead of the election, including how Clinton handled classified information while secretary of state.
A key finding: Comey erred in his decision not to coordinate with his superiors at the Justice Department at key moments in the Clinton email investigation, according to the sources. But the inspector general found that Comey was not motivated by political bias, as President Donald Trump and his conservative allies have charged.
Bloomberg News first reported the details of the inspector general report.
Congressional staff and lawmakers were getting briefed on the report behind closed doors on Thursday ahead of its release, and Trump will be briefed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The long-awaited report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz is likely to reopen wounds left festering since the 2016 election and breathe new life into the debate about the extent to which Comey's actions affected the outcome of the presidential race.
Two key Democratic lawmakers said in a statement that the report shows that Comey helped elect Trump.
"The stark conclusion we draw after reviewing this report is that the FBI's actions helped Donald Trump become President," said Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York and Elijah Cummings of Maryland. "As we warned before the election, Director Comey had a double-standard: he spoke publicly about the Clinton investigation while keeping secret from the American people the investigation of Donald Trump and Russia."