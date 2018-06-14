(CNN) The Justice Department's internal watchdog found that former FBI Director James Comey's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation deviated from the department's norms but that Comey was not motivated by political bias, according to two sources familiar with the report.

The inspector general is releasing a sweeping report Thursday detailing a series of failures by the top federal officials in charge of the investigation ahead of the election, including how Clinton handled classified information while secretary of state.

A key finding: Comey erred in his decision not to coordinate with his superiors at the Justice Department at key moments in the Clinton email investigation, according to the sources. But the inspector general found that Comey was not motivated by political bias, as President Donald Trump and his conservative allies have charged.

Bloomberg News first reported the details of the inspector general report.

Congressional staff and lawmakers were getting briefed on the report behind closed doors on Thursday ahead of its release, and Trump will be briefed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

