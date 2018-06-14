Amid national debate on flag conduct, a refresher on the US Flag Code

Washington (CNN) Thursday is Flag Day and, given the amount of attention the flag and customs relating to it have received in recent months, it's a good time for a look at the US Flag Code, which provides an extensive list of rules for treatment of the US flag.

Many of the provisions of the flag code can be obscure and are not well known, according to John Hoellwarth, the national communications director for the service organization American Veterans and a former Marine.

"There are some quirky things that not everybody knows," Hoellwarth said in an interview with CNN. "By and large, I don't think there is this national epidemic of people disrespecting the flag," but there are "interesting rules and guidelines that people just don't know because they don't happen upon them in everyday life."

"The most common thing I see in my neighborhood that's not done according to spec is people flying a flag in front of their home and not taking it down or lighting it at night," he said.

The flag code requires that, if a flag is flown at night, there must be a dedicated light source lighting it.

