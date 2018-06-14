Breaking News

FBI director vows to 'hold employees accountable' after watchdog report

By Clare Foran, CNN

Updated 5:47 PM ET, Thu June 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

DOJ watchdog finds Comey violated FBI norms
DOJ watchdog finds Comey violated FBI norms

    JUST WATCHED

    DOJ watchdog finds Comey violated FBI norms

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

DOJ watchdog finds Comey violated FBI norms 01:48

Washington (CNN)FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that the FBI will "hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct" in response to a newly released Justice Department watchdog report.

"I take this report very seriously and we accept its findings and recommendations," Wray said. "The report does identify errors of judgment, violations of, or even disregard for, policy and decisions that at the very least with the benefit of hindsight were not the best choices."
He added that "we're going to hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct."
The report, which was made public Thursday, rebuked then-FBI Director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. It concluded that Comey's actions were "insubordinate," but did not find that he had been motivated by political bias.
    Wray said during a news conference, "It's also important to note what the inspector general did not find. This report did not find any evidence of political bias or improper considerations actually impacting the investigation under review."

    CNN's Laura Jarrett, Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju contributed to this report