FBI director vows to 'hold employees accountable' after watchdog report

Washington (CNN) FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that the FBI will "hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct" in response to a newly released Justice Department watchdog report.

"I take this report very seriously and we accept its findings and recommendations," Wray said. "The report does identify errors of judgment, violations of, or even disregard for, policy and decisions that at the very least with the benefit of hindsight were not the best choices."

He added that "we're going to hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct."

The report , which was made public Thursday, rebuked then-FBI Director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. It concluded that Comey's actions were "insubordinate," but did not find that he had been motivated by political bias.

Wray said during a news conference, "It's also important to note what the inspector general did not find. This report did not find any evidence of political bias or improper considerations actually impacting the investigation under review."