(CNN) During his brief trip to Singapore for a historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump was introduced to North Korean Gen. No Kwang Chol. Trump extended his hand. Chol saluted. Trump saluted back. Then the two men shook hands.

Trump's decision to salute a high-ranking general in an authoritarian country with a long history of human rights abuses has created something of a stir. The salute is, according to military protocol, a sign of respect and mutual admiration. For the President of the United States to send that signal to a North Korean general struck many people as odd at best, and insulting at worst, to the tens of thousands of North Koreans who have struggled under Kim's dictatorship.

I'll leave that debate to others. What I am most interested is why Trump saluted at all. And I can think of two broad theories to answer that question.

1) Trump didn't really know what he was doing.

Trump made very clear in the run-up to the Singapore summit that he wasn't doing much in the way of preparation because, well, he didn't think he needed to.

