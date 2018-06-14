Sarah Sanders calls Trump's salute to North Korean general 'common courtesy'

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday President Donald Trump was using "common courtesy" when he returned a military salute from a North Korean general during Tuesday's summit in Singapore.

"It's a common courtesy when a military official from another government salutes, that you return that," Sanders told CNN's Jim Acosta during Thursday's White House press briefing.

For US military officers, returning a salute from a military officer of a friendly foreign nation is common practice and considered a display of military professionalism. However, there is no rule that a US president is obliged to return a salute, which is considered a sign of mutual respect.

North Korean state media recently aired footage of Trump returning a salute to a North Korean military general during this week's summit in Singapore -- an extraordinary display of respect from a US president to a top officer of a hostile regime.

After Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked down a colonnade to shake hands, the pair entered into a room filled with various members of Kim's delegation, the video from North Korean broadcaster KCTV news shows.

