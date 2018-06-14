What to know about the IG report on the Clinton email investigation

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department's internal watchdog will issue a wide-ranging report Thursday afternoon on how top federal officials handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Over 17 months in the making, the report is expected to walk through a sequence of key events leading up to the 2016 election.

Its intent was to provide a non-partisan examination of how the Justice Department and FBI operated during one of the most closely scrutinized investigations in decades. But the practical effect of Inspector General Michael Horowitz's findings will likely now pour lighter fluid on an already heated debate about the actions and motivations of law enforcement that has continued to simmer throughout the Trump administration.

Here's what to know:

Why does this report matter?

