US warns of North Korea cyber campaign, days after historic summit

Washington (CNN) The US Department of Homeland Security said that it has identified malicious cyber activity by the North Korean government, according to a new report released on Thursday, just days after the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

DHS and FBI analysts working with US government partners highlighted the use of what are known as Trojan malware variants -- software used by the North Korean government that is intended to damage or disable computers and computer systems.

"This malware variant is known as TYPEFRAME," according to the report by the DHS Computer Emergency Readiness Team, noting that "the US Government refers to malicious cyber activity by the North Korean government as HIDDEN COBRA."

"The intent of sharing this information is to enable network defenders to identify and reduce exposure to North Korean government cyber activity," the report added.

This is not the first time the US government has called out North Korean hackers that have targeted major international corporations and infected thousands of computers around the world in recent years.

