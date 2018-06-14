Comey: Nothing in IG report 'makes me think we did the wrong thing'

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey said he acted appropriately in his handling of the Clinton email investigation, disagreeing with some conclusions in the lengthy report the Justice Department inspector general's office released Thursday.

"The inspector general's team went through the FBI's work with a microscope and found no evidence that bias or improper motivation affected the investigation, which I know was done competently, honestly and independently," Comey wrote.

The Justice Department's inspector general released an exhaustive report detailing a series of ways Comey overstepped his authority on the Clinton email probe. But the IG ultimately concluded that political bias did not taint Comey's ultimate conclusion, that no reasonable prosecutor would recommend criminal charges against Clinton for her handling of classified information.

Comey added he felt vindicated by that judgment, saying the report "resoundingly demonstrates that there was no prosecutable case against Mrs. Clinton, as we had concluded."

