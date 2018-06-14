Washington (CNN) James Comey used a personal Gmail account for official government business while FBI director, after leading the investigation into the Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, the Justice Department's inspector general said Thursday.

The report contains several examples, including times Comey sent himself drafts of a testimony he planned to deliver to Congress and drafts of bureau-wide updates he planned to send to mark milestones during the year.

Using personal email for work purposes is "inconsistent" with DOJ policy, given a lack of "exigent circumstances and the frequency" at which the use occurred, the report says.

The FBI investigation in 2015 and 2016 looked into whether Clinton and others deliberately sought to handle classified information improperly on her personal email account and server while she was secretary of state.

Comey in July 2016 announced that, while he found Clinton's actions "extremely careless," he would not recommend charges against her. That October, he informed Congress that FBI agents had recovered additional emails possibly relevant to the Clinton probe.

Read More