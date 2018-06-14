Washington (CNN) James Comey used a personal Gmail account for official government business while FBI director, after leading the investigation into the Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, the Justice Department's inspector general said Thursday.

The report contains several examples, including times Comey sent himself drafts of a testimony he planned to deliver to Congress and drafts of bureau-wide updates he planned to send to mark milestones during the year.

Using personal email for work purposes is "inconsistent" with DOJ policy, given a lack of "exigent circumstances and the frequency" at which the use occurred, the report says.

Clinton responded Thursday to a description of Comey's actions with a tweet:

