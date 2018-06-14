Trump faces what he's long avoided: being held to account

Michael D'Antonio is author of the book, " Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success " (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump has always acted as if all is fair in love and war, and that his life is never-ending combat. In this battle, he was always willing to do what others wouldn't -- stiff contractors , declare multiple bankruptcies, lie and distort -- in order to win. This disregard for decency is now hurting his children, and threatens his standing as President of the United States.

The details in the lawsuit make the President's supposedly charitable activities look like they were just part of the same hype that he practiced to assert he was worth more than $10 billion . (One has to ask, if he was so rich, why didn't he write those checks to Iowa charities from his personal account?)

Besides casting the President in a bad light, the lawsuit asks that Trump be banned from serving as director of a New York nonprofit board for 10 years while also seeking to ban his eldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric -- from serving for a year, or until they are trained in fiduciary services.

These boards exist, at least in part, to give the scions of big money social connections and do-gooder bona fides. With this complaint, the state of New York is essentially declaring the Trump offspring unfit to serve. Worse, it opens them up to the kind of searching investigation that their father carefully avoided during the decades of operating countless businesses.

Secrecy has been a Trump hallmark from the very start of his public life, and until he entered politics in a serious way he was able to make all sorts of claims, which no one could refute because he was the only one who knew the truth. Even after entering politics, he's been extraordinarily private about his business dealings.

His I-will-I-won't performance around the matter of releasing his tax forms, something candidates have done since the days of Richard Nixon, ended with him withholding this vital information from the public.

Because they were required to report some of their activities, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, and his son Erik's separate charity, offered rare peeks into how the family operates. Press investigation into their activities prompted broad interest and apparently spurred the attorney general's office to investigate.

The President fired back Thursday about the lawsuit on Twitter , remarking that Eric Schneiderman, who started the case, resigned his post in disgrace, referring to the former New York AG's resignation on the heels of assault allegations.

This may work to persuade his supporters that this is all a matter of politics. But in New York, where Trump is unpopular and the lawsuit will proceed outside the federal system, it will have little to no effect.

As hearings are conducted and evidence is presented, the President faces the prospect of being confronted with something he has labored to avoid all his life: a genuine public accounting. This is seemingly Donald Trump's main concern. Prosecutors acting outside his reach have the power to uncover facts that could reveal that Donald Trump is not the man he claims to be.