Trump's zero-tolerance policy is un-American

Alice Driver is a freelance journalist and translator whose work focuses on migration, human rights and gender equality. She is currently based in Mexico City. Driver is the author of "More or Less Dead: Feminicide, Haunting, and the Ethics of Representation in Mexico." The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Imagine an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official telling an undocumented immigrant mother waiting to request asylum that he is going to take her child to bathe or to get something to eat.

Imagine a mother requesting to comfort her screaming child as he is removed from her arms, only to have a Border Patrol agent laugh in her face.

Peter Hirschman, a volunteer at Keep Tucson Together , an organization run by community members who support immigration cases, says he witnessed these situations. They have resulted from the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy that calls for the prosecution of all individuals who illegally enter the United States. Although there is no law mandating the separation of families, when adults are prosecuted, they enter the criminal justice system, while their children are processed via the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The Trump administration's latest tactic is part of a long-fought campaign to dehumanize immigrants, particularly women who are mothers and victims of domestic violence . Aside from being wrong, Trump's policies and treatment of immigrants are fundamentally un-American. America is a country formed by immigrants who have historically welcomed, with a number of exceptions, those from other nations in their greatest time of need. In turning our backs on that noble tradition, the Trump administration is creating a humanitarian crisis.

But it's important to remember that even before taking office, Trump used his campaign rallies as a testing ground for language dehumanizing immigrants. Remember when he declared his candidacy and called Mexicans drug dealers and rapists?