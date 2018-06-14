The FBI got swamped by a 500-year flood

Josh Campbell is a CNN Law Enforcement Analyst, providing insight on crime, justice, and national security issues. He previously served as a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI. Follow him on Twitter @joshscampbell. The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) It turns out the FBI wasn't a bastion of "Deep State" liberal sympathizers who violated their sacred oaths to uphold the Constitution in order to swing an election for Hillary Clinton. Quite the opposite. It appears that actions taken by the FBI may have actually hurt Clinton and helped Donald Trump.

Josh Campbell

After a nearly 18-month investigation, the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General has released a voluminous report detailing its review of actions taken by DOJ and FBI leadership before and after the 2016 election. It found no political impropriety in that leadership after a thorough probe that included interviews with over 100 current and former government officials.

This is a major finding. It stands in stark contrast to the unending litany of allegations lodged against the DOJ and FBI by President Trump and his political allies, who continue to promote the narrative that the President was the target of insubordinate bureaucrats ensconced in the national security apparatus, and working to undermine his administration.

People inside the FBI refer to the 2016 election cycle as a 500-year flood for the organization, something an agency can neither fully prepare for nor quickly recover from.

As someone who worked inside the organization under former Director James Comey and lived the political rollercoaster of 2016, I am still amazed when I stop to reflect on the series of unfortunate events that befell the organization, seemingly at once.

Read More