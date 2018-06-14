Three Californias? Billionaire's fantasy world is on the ballot

Jeff Yang is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a featured writer for Quartz and other publications, and the co-host of the podcast "They Call Us Bruce." He co-wrote Jackie Chan's best-selling autobiography, "I Am Jackie Chan," and is the editor of three graphic novels: "Secret Identities," "Shattered" and the forthcoming "New Frontiers." The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) Some billionaires want to go to Mars. Others are just desperate to redraw the everyday realities of people right here on Earth.

Tim Draper, the wealthy venture capitalist whose name comes first in the storied investment fund Draper Fisher Jurvetson, falls into the latter category. He's been trying for half a decade to carve up California, the state in which he was born and has made his fortune, into a cluster of smaller states, under the theory that more compact electoral territories are more efficient and more likely to serve the interests of local populations.

Or, at least that's the rhetoric he's relied on since his first attempt back in 2013, when he failed in his efforts to get a referendum on the ballot that would divide California into a half dozen Calittles: "Six Californias means creating six smaller states with more local and more responsive government. Six states that are more representative and accountable. Six states that embrace innovation and strive to improve the lives of residents."

What Draper glossed over? The plan would also have created a patchwork quilt of economically segregated territories that would explode the region's rich/poor divide by creating several wealthy states and several desperately poor ones.

Fortunately, Six Californias proved to be an untenable goal, even after he spent an estimated $5 million on the quixotic campaign. And so he did what every good Silicon Valley capitalist does after failing: Pivot and try again. After cutting the number of target sub-Cals to three, he's now managed to actually get his measure, Cal 3 , onto the November ballot -- albeit with a doubtful future, given that an April SurveyUSA poll found that 72% of Californians would vote against it, and just 17% would vote yes.

