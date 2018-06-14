Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer detained again

(CNN) Nasrin Sotoudeh, a prominent Iranian human rights lawyer, was detained by security forces on Wednesday, according to her family.

Her husband, Reza Khandan, said Sotoudeh was arrested at their home in Tehran and taken to Evin prison, a notorious lockup just outside the city.

"Once, during an interrogation session, I told the interrogators that of all the services that a government must provide for its citizens you only know of one, arresting people," Khandan said in the Facebook post announcing his wife's arrest.

The post did not specify if Sotoudeh had been charged with a crime or why she was detained.

Sotoudeh is a well-known defender of human rights in Iran.

Read More