Indian Prime Minister posts video of morning fitness routine

(CNN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made no secret of his passion for yoga, routinely promoting the health benefits of the ancient Indian practice.

But on Wednesday, the 67-year-old fitness fanatic took things a step further, sharing a video online inviting Indians to follow along with his "refreshing and rejuvenating" morning exercise routine.

The 1.48 minute video shows a barefooted Modi in an outdoor setting, flexing over a boulder and walking backwards. He later walks on along a circular track inspired by the "five elements of nature," while wielding a wooden staff.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

The Prime Minister is the latest high-profile Indian celebrity to take up the #FitnessChallenge craze sweeping the country, in which people post homemade motivational fitness videos online, and challenge others to do the same.

Modi was initially challenged by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Twitter in May.