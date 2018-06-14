(CNN) A salmonella outbreak that affected 73 people in 31 states has been linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The Kellogg Company said Thursday it was voluntarily recalling 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of the cereal with a "best if used by" date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019, according to a statement.

The illnesses from the outbreak started from March 3 to May 28, the CDC said. The CDC said 24 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the CDC said. Most of the outbreaks occurred in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, the CDC said.

Based on epidemiological evidence, Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal is likely the source of the outbreak, the CDC said. The agency said 30 of the 39 people interviewed about the foods they ate in the week before they grew ill reported eating cold cereal, and 14 people specifically reported eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks.

Those who fell ill reported eating the Honey Smacks cereal more than another cereal, the CDC said.

Read More