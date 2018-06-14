Robbie Williams and Ronaldo kick off World Cup 2018

Story highlights Russia hosts 2018 World Cup

Opening ceremony held in Moscow

Tournament runs from June 14-July 15

(CNN) After billions of dollars spent, new stadiums built and much anticipation, the 2018 World Cup got underway with a musical opening ceremony.

English pop star Robbie Williams, former Brazil striker Ronaldo -- scorer of 15 goals over three tournaments -- and Russia soprano Aida Garifullina were the star attractions at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium before the opening match of Russia 2018 kicked off.

Thirty minutes before the Group A opener between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, the show began with a performance of work by celebrated Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Williams then gave proceedings a more modern twist by singing "Let Me Entertain You."

