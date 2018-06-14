Breaking News

Robbie Williams and Ronaldo kick off World Cup 2018

Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina perform during the opening ceremony.
  • Russia hosts 2018 World Cup
  • Opening ceremony held in Moscow
  • Tournament runs from June 14-July 15

(CNN)After billions of dollars spent, new stadiums built and much anticipation, the 2018 World Cup got underway with a musical opening ceremony.

English pop star Robbie Williams, former Brazil striker Ronaldo -- scorer of 15 goals over three tournaments -- and Russia soprano Aida Garifullina were the star attractions at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium before the opening match of Russia 2018 kicked off.
Thirty minutes before the Group A opener between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, the show began with a performance of work by celebrated Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.
    Williams then gave proceedings a more modern twist by singing "Let Me Entertain You."
    Russian musicians featured heavily, from harpist and composer Alexander Boldachev to pianist Daniil Trifonov and Garifullina, who performed a duet with Williams. The pair sang the pop star's worldwide hit "Angels."
    Ronaldo and World Cup mascot Zabivaka made a symbolic first kick with an official match ball -- a ball which was sent into space with an International Space Station in March, returning to earth on June 3.
    Artists perform in the World Cup&#39;s opening ceremony.
    Around 800 people performed in a ceremony which celebrated the start of football's showpiece event. A tournament which will feature 32 teams competing in 64 games across 11 cities.