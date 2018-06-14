The best photos of the 2018 World Cup

Kyodo News via Getty Images Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.

The World Cup kicked off Thursday with the host nation, Russia, rolling to a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

The Russians had a 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Yury Gazinsky and Denis Cheryshev. Artem Dzyuba added a third in the second half, and then Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin added to the rout in stoppage time.

Over the next month, 32 teams from six continents will be competing for the World Cup trophy. Germany is the defending champion and No. 1 in the FIFA World Rankings, but much is also expected of past champions Brazil, France and Spain.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen thus far: