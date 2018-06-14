Breaking News

The best photos of the 2018 World Cup

Updated 1:39 PM ET, Thu June 14, 2018

Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening game against Saudi Arabia.
Kyodo News via Getty Images

The World Cup kicked off Thursday with the host nation, Russia, rolling to a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

The Russians had a 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Yury Gazinsky and Denis Cheryshev. Artem Dzyuba added a third in the second half, and then Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin added to the rout in stoppage time.

Over the next month, 32 teams from six continents will be competing for the World Cup trophy. Germany is the defending champion and No. 1 in the FIFA World Rankings, but much is also expected of past champions Brazil, France and Spain.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen thus far:

Denis Cheryshev slips past Saudi defenders to score Russia's second goal just before halftime. Cheryshev was a first-half substitute who came on when Alan Dzagoev injured his hamstring.
Darko Bandic/AP
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
Pavel Golovkin/AP
Yuri Gazinsky heads the ball to score the opening goal in the 12th minute.
Matthias Schrader/AP
Rigobert Youmbi wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Pavel Golovkin/AP
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
Darko Bandic/AP
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Hassan Ammar/AP
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Victor Caivano/AP