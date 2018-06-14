Stephen Hawking's voice will be beamed 3,500 light years into space

(CNN) Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking spent his life teaching the world about space, so it is only fitting that part of him will end up among the stars.

As Hawking's ashes are being interred between the graves of Charles Darwin and Sir Isaac Newton at a memorial service Friday at Westminster Abbey, an antenna in Spain will beam his voice out into space, toward a black hole.

Hawking, who spent much of his life researching black holes, died in March at age 76 after battling motor neurone disease.

His voice will be set to original music

Greek composer Vangelis -- yes, the "Chariots of Fire" guy -- set the physicist's voice to an original piece of music for the occasion. It's meant to send a message of peace and hope, Hawking's family said in a statement.

Read More