What it's like on board the migrant ship bound for Spain
Updated 8:15 AM ET, Thu June 14, 2018
(CNN)Conditions on board the Spain-bound migrant ship Aquarius are worsening as poor weather and large waves have caused dozens of people to suffer from seasickness.
At least 80 people who were pulled out of the sea by rescuers over the weekend had to be treated by doctors last night as waves as much as four meters high and winds of 65 kilometers per hour buffeted the vessel, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which operates the rescue ship alongside SOS Méditerranée.
That includes pregnant women and a breastfeeding mother "who was breastfeeding her baby while vomiting at the same time," Aloys Vimards, MSF project coordinator on board the Aquarius, told CNN.
"In the evening, we had to move the men sleeping on the outside deck to the shelter usually reserved (for) women and children, for safety reasons," SOS Méditerranée's Julie Mélichar told CNN.
The Aquarius, which was originally carrying more than 600 rescued migrants, was left stranded in the Mediterranean for two days after Matteo Salvini, Italy's hardline interior minister and leader of the anti-immigration League party, refused to allow it to dock on Sunday. After Spain offered to take in the survivors, the ship started an 800-mile journey to Valencia along with the two Italian ships, which were sent to ease the overcrowding.
The bad weather has forced the vessel to change course and the Aquarius will now sail, in company with ships from the Italian Coast Guard and Navy, along the eastern coast of Sardinia.
"This course should shelter the ships from the worst of the weather," Vimards told CNN.
"We have just finished a morning food distribution for everyone of oranges, cereal bars and croissants with some iced tea. This is the food we received from the Italian Coast Guard yesterday to resupply us. People are still feeling very unwell as a result of the sea conditions," Vimards said.
Around 250 people have been transferred from the Aquarius to the Italian Navy's Orione and a further 274 to the Coast Guard vessel Dattilo, SOS Méditerranée said.
"The convoy is expected to reach Valencia by Saturday evening, but that is all very dependent to the weather," Vimards said.